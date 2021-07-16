What's next for Lonnie White Jr. after being drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates? | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discussed Penn State wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. and his options after being selected in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The duo also talked about the NCAA's recent changes to its name, image and likeness rules and which current players could benefit most from it, before previewing the wide receiver and tight end positions ahead of the 2021 season.

MORE PODCASTS