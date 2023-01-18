What we plan to leave behind in 2022 | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

In 2023, “It’s Not That Deep” co-hosts Olivia Estright and Phoebe Cykosky plan to leave plenty of their issues and struggles behind.

In their usual fashion, Estright and Cykosky took submissions from viewers on what struggles they plan to leave behind in 2022. The podcast duo then wrote all of the submissions on plates as a way to physically represent everything their viewers deal with.

By the end of the episode, the co-hosts head outside and smash the plates as a symbol of them “breaking up” with 2022. With the new year comes a new dedication to self-love and personal growth for the podcasters and their viewers.

WATCH MORE