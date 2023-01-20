 Skip to main content
What was the weirdest part of Penn State students' winter break? | Wrap Around

Video by Danny Mussett

It’s official, the “Wrap Around” is back for season 3.

In this installment, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to the HUB-Robeson Center to talk with students about their winter break and New Year’s resolutions.

While there, Dyreson made sure to share a moment of silence for the closed Gumby’s Pizza with a fellow student, and Stonesifer tried on a new style of an electronic mask.

