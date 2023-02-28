What to do when the horse girl life is calling you | The Free Lance Advice Podcast

In the latest edition of the “The Free Lance Advice Podcast,” opinions staffers Braden Dyreson and Olivia Woodring continue with the theme of answering viewer advice submissions.

The episode heavily involves pet- and animal-related advice, with questions ranging from how to take care of a baby goat to how to address the horse girl lifestyle.

The duo then finishes out with answering how to be your most authentic self despite others’ expectations.

To submit your own advice requests, submit at the form linked here.

