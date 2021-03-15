What’s next for Penn State men’s basketball after missing out on an NIT bid? | Sports Speak Podcast

In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder recap Penn State men’s and women’s basektball and their respective seasons.

The pair are joined by Collegian men's and women's basketball reporter Tanyon Loose to discuss the future of the men's team going forward.

Penn State men’s basketball failed to make the NIT bracket after a second-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions finished 11-14 on the year.

Penn State women’s basketball, in head coach Carolyn Keiger’s second season, finished 9-15. The Lady Lions lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan State.