What’s gone right and wrong for Penn State men’s hockey? | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two recount their favorite headlines from the past week before Spencer shares his takeaways from his first time watching Penn State wrestling this season. They then react to men’s volleyball’s recent losses in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

The duo is also joined by Collegian men’s hockey reporter Andrew Destin to talk about the Nittany Lions’ season and what’s gone right and wrong for the team.

