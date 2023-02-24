What are Penn State students’ thoughts on State Patty’s Day? | Wrap Around

In honor of the upcoming student-run holiday, State Patty’s Day, “Wrap Around” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to the HUB-Robeson Center to ask about Penn State students’ thoughts on the weekend.

Dyreson and Stonesifer hear students share excitement for the holiday and meet students who plan to spend the weekend in a nontraditional manner.

The duo also add their own satirical spin on the episode, asking students which state “Patty” is from.

