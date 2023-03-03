What are Penn State students planning on breaking this spring? | Wrap Around

From road tripping 40 hours back home to sunbathing on the beaches of Miami, Penn State students have big plans for spring break this year.

In this episode of “Wrap Around,” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson take to the streets (literally, this time) to hear about students’ plans for the break.

Among their inquiries, Stonesifer and Dyreson get to the bottom of one of life’s toughest questions: Does Delaware have any redeeming qualities?

WATCH MORE