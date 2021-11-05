In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss the significance of Penn State’s matchup with Maryland as the two teams have matching records of 5-3, one win shy of bowl eligibility.

Adding on to that, the duo discusses the Nittany Lions’ repetitive losses and how that may affect the recruitment and transfer of players. They also touch on the blue and white’s performance against Ohio State and how it compared to Illinois.

The two finish out by discussing Mike Yurcich’s proper execution of plays and how the matchup against Maryland should allow Penn State’s players to gain confidence on the field.

