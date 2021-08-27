You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What a Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 alliance means for Penn State football | Collegian Football Podcast

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State football

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder reacted to the newly announced Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 alliance.

The two discussed the potential impacts the alliance could have on Penn State football including recruiting and scheduling changes.

The duo then gave their thoughts on what current players should be looked at as the leaders of the 2021 team.

MORE PODCASTS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags