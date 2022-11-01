 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We take to Penn State’s campus to spread the Halloween spirit | Wrap Around Podcast

Subscribe to the Collegian for all things Penn State

In this festive-themed episode of the “Wrap Around Podcast,” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to Penn State’s campus in their Halloween costumes.

Dyreson, dressed as a cowboy, and Stonesifer, dressed as a shark attack victim, speak with several other people on campus about their own Halloween costumes and ask for their thoughts on their outfits.

The duo meets everyone from “Monsters Inc.” characters to hot dogs, making for a festive episode to close out October.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Braden Dyreson is a columnist and podcaster for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies. He is also the alleged winner of People Magazine's 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."