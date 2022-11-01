We take to Penn State’s campus to spread the Halloween spirit | Wrap Around Podcast

In this festive-themed episode of the “Wrap Around Podcast,” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take to Penn State’s campus in their Halloween costumes.

Dyreson, dressed as a cowboy, and Stonesifer, dressed as a shark attack victim, speak with several other people on campus about their own Halloween costumes and ask for their thoughts on their outfits.

The duo meets everyone from “Monsters Inc.” characters to hot dogs, making for a festive episode to close out October.

