We sit down with former Daily Collegian Editor-in-Chief Maddie Aiken | Collegian Girls Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Girls Podcast, co-hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung sit down with former Daily Collegian Editor-In-Chief Maddie Aiken.

The trio discusses expectations for the transition out of college life and into the professional workforce. Aiken provides insight into what her job search looked like and how she has handled different job positions since graduating in May 2021.

Aiken also provides tips and advice as to what she wished she had done more of in college that would have helped her in her professional career.

