We sit down with Collegian Editor-in-Chief Jade Campos | Collegian Girls Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Girls Podcast, hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung speak with The Daily Collegian’s editor-in-chief, Jade Campos.

A fellow senior, Campos describes her positive experiences with the Collegian throughout her college career. She adds how she didn’t originally intend to become an editor coming into the Collegian, but eventually worked her way up to the top position.

Sad to see her time at the Collegian come to a close, Campos shares her excitement for the future of the Collegian and its upcoming editor-in-chief, Megan Swift.

WATCH MORE