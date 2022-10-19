 Skip to main content
We read your submissions for your ‘It’s Not That Deep’ moments | It’s Not That Deep Podcast

Coming back for their second official episode, ‘It’s Not That Deep’ co-hosts Phoebe Cykosky and Olivia Estright take time to go over form submissions from viewers.

Submissions from social media include accounts of viewers’ “it’s not that deep” moments from their own lives. Cykosky and Estright take the time to offer their own insight and opinions on their viewers’ life experiences.

The duo encourage their viewers to continue to submit their “it’s not that deep” moments, and Estright also hopes their viewers continue to keep “living, laughing and loving.”

