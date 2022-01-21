 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best way to go sledding at Penn State | Wrap Around Podcast

  • Comments

Subscribe to the Collegian for the latest news in Penn State and State College

In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around Podcast, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer start off by sharing what snow-related activities they did over the weekend.

The duo then discusses sledding and what items work best as alternatives to an actual sled.

They also react to the announcement that Sesame Street Live! will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center this March 11-12 and how students may benefit from going.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags