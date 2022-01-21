The best way to go sledding at Penn State | Wrap Around Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Wrap Around Podcast, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer start off by sharing what snow-related activities they did over the weekend.

The duo then discusses sledding and what items work best as alternatives to an actual sled.

They also react to the announcement that Sesame Street Live! will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center this March 11-12 and how students may benefit from going.

