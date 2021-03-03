Talking with a special guest from California | We Are...Trying Our Best Podcast

In this episode of the AWARD-WINNING We Are... Trying Our Best podcast, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and James Langan are joined by Sean Fagan, a special guest from the other side of the Mississippi River.

The three discuss modern dating and quiz one another on regional landmarks.

Fagan is a sports and opinion writer for The Daily Wildcat based out of the University of Arizona and is a resident of California.

