You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talking with a special guest from California | We Are...Trying Our Best Podcast

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Subscribe to the Collegian for more podcasts.

In this episode of the AWARD-WINNING We Are... Trying Our Best podcast, co-hosts Braden Dyreson and James Langan are joined by Sean Fagan, a special guest from the other side of the Mississippi River.

The three discuss modern dating and quiz one another on regional landmarks.

Fagan is a sports and opinion writer for The Daily Wildcat based out of the University of Arizona and is a resident of California.

MORE PODCASTS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags