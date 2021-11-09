This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before discussing their biggest takeaways from Cael Sanderson’s season-opening press conference.

They then go on to play a game of “buy or sell” with stats related to women’s hockey.

The duo wraps up the episode by giving its predictions for the men’s basketball season opener against Youngstown State.

WATCH MORE