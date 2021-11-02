Start, Bench, Cut: Big Ten men's basketball edition | Collegian Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before debating whether Penn State men’s hockey can make a push for a second Big Ten regular season title.

They then go on to play a game of “start, bench, cut” with men’s basketball players and coaches from around the Big Ten.

The duo wraps up the episode by previewing Penn State wrestling ahead of its 2021-22 season.

