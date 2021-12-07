This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before analyzing the slow start to the season for Penn State men’s basketball.

They then go on to play a game of “buy or sell” with different stats related to the women’s basketball team.

The duo wraps up the episode by previewing the rest of the season for Penn State men’s hockey.

