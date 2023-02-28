In this episode of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Andrew Buckman and Joel Haas welcome special guest Shay Ciezki from Penn State’s women’s basketball ahead of the team’s matchup with Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions are set to play the Golden Gophers on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Buckman and Haas gauge team dynamics heading into the game and strengths throughout the season so far. The duo interview Ciezki on a variety of topics from her role models on the team to her highest number of consecutive free throws.

WATCH MORE