Sharing our favorite Thanksgiving foods with you | Wrap Around Podcast

The Thanksgiving season is now upon us, and “Wrap Around” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take the time to share that spirit with Penn State’s University Park campus.

The duo brought their favorite Thanksgiving staples outside of Old Main and shared a meal with several Penn State students.

Dyreson and Stonesifer also took the time to chat with the students and ask about what they’re most thankful for this year.

WATCH MORE