Reflecting on our first time meeting each other | Been There, Done That Podcast

The Daily Collegian introduces a new podcast to the network, “Been There, Done That.” Hosted by seniors Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft, the Collegian reporters will reflect on their experiences during their time at Penn State.

In their opening episode, the duo share their first time meeting each other. Pellis and Sauerhaft were in the same dorm hall their sophomore year at University Park, and since then, they have remained close friends.

The girls share a fun story of the first time they hung out with each other, reflecting on the hike and dinner they went to with fellow friends back in their sophomore year.

