Recapping Penn State’s dominating display at the NCAA Wrestling Championships | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two discussed the men’s volleyball team and if it's a serious national title contender.

They were then joined by Collegian wrestling reporters Zach Allen and Ben Serfass to recap the recent NCAA Wrestling Championships. Penn State took home the team title along with crowning five individual national champions.

