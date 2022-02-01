Reacting to Penn State wrestling’s win over Iowa | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before they react to wrestling’s win over No. 2 Iowa.

They then go on to create their own fantasy basketball lineup using Penn State athletes across all sports before finishing the episode with a preview of the men’s lacrosse season.

