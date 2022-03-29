Ranking our favorite Penn State sports venues | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two shared their personal rankings of their favorite Penn State sports venues before being joined by Collegian baseball reporter James Engel to talk about the team’s struggles so far.

The duo then finished off the episode with a discussion about the women’s lacrosse team and whether the team will end with a winning record.

