PSU men's basketball's potential path to the NCAA Tournament (and beyond?) | Voices of the Valley

In Episode 4 of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman bring on men’s basketball beat reporter and typical hockey guy Tyler Millen to talk all things Penn State hoops.

After going through headlines from across Nittany Lion sports, the dynamic duo grills Millen about the current state of the basketball squad, specifically its most recent win over Illinois. Millen gives his take on star Jalen Pickett’s career game against the Fighting Illini and his chances to win the John R. Wooden Award.

Haas and Buckman close out the podcast by handing out team and player of the week from throughout Penn State Athletics.

