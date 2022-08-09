Previewing special teams, are Penn State football commits leaving due to NIL? | The 1-0 Podcast

This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss Penn State football losing another commit in TJ Parker.

The duo assess how the loss of Parker impacts the team going forward and the overall state of the 2023 recruiting class before raising the question of how much of an impact NIL is having on lost recruits.

They then go on to preview the special teams and predict who will start in each position.

