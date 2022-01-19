Previewing Penn State wrestling’s meet against Michigan | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before Spencer shares his “A-List” of Big Ten women’s basketball teams. They then go on to preview Penn State wrestling’s upcoming meet against Michigan.

The duo wraps up the episode by playing a game of “buy or sell” with various Penn State women’s hockey statistics.

