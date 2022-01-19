 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Previewing Penn State wrestling’s meet against Michigan | Sports Speak Podcast

  • Comments

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State sports

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before Spencer shares his “A-List” of Big Ten women’s basketball teams. They then go on to preview Penn State wrestling’s upcoming meet against Michigan.

The duo wraps up the episode by playing a game of “buy or sell” with various Penn State women’s hockey statistics.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags