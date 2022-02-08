 Skip to main content
Previewing Penn State men’s basketball's White Out game versus Michigan | Sports Speak Podcast

This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before they discuss the Winter Olympics and how current and former Nittany Lions are doing.

They then go on to play a game of “higher or lower” while previewing men’s basketball’s White Out matchup versus Michigan.

The duo closes out the episode by sharing their thoughts on how the Lady Lions have performed so far this season.

