This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before analyzing the start of Penn State wrestling’s season.

They then go on to make their own football lineups out of Penn State athletes from other sports.

The duo wraps up the episode by previewing the upcoming men’s basketball ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

