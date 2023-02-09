Previewing Penn State baseball’s 2023 campaign | Voices of the Valley

In the third episode of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman bring on co-sports editor Sam Woloson to talk all things Penn State baseball.

After touching on recent results from around Nittany Lion athletics, the co-hosts question Woloson about everything from his expectations for the baseball team in 2023 to questions about how he thinks it’ll replace MLB fourth-round pick Matt Wood in the lineup.

To end the podcast, Haas and Buckman give out team and player of the week, with new winners taking home the coveted awards.

