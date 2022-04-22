 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Players to watch in Penn State football’s Blue-White game | Collegian Football Podcast

  • Comments

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State football

In this edition of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down to preview Penn State’s upcoming Blue-White game.

The two share their players to watch, including true freshmen Nick Singleton and Drew Allar alongside transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

They also discuss a potential transfer portal target in Eric Gentry and whether or not he could help the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags