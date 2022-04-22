Players to watch in Penn State football’s Blue-White game | Collegian Football Podcast

In this edition of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down to preview Penn State’s upcoming Blue-White game.

The two share their players to watch, including true freshmen Nick Singleton and Drew Allar alongside transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

They also discuss a potential transfer portal target in Eric Gentry and whether or not he could help the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room.

