Penn State's 'Linebacker U' gains pair of 4-star commits | The 1-0 Podcast

In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk more on Penn State football's latest 4-star commits, Ta'Mere Robinson and Tony Rojas.

The duo discusses what the two linebackers can bring to the team and what they can expect to see out of them this season.

Engle and Ralph also touch on Penn State's offensive line recruiting class, calling it one of the best in the country.

