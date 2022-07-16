 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State's 'Linebacker U' gains pair of 4-star commits | The 1-0 Podcast

In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph talk more on Penn State football's latest 4-star commits, Ta'Mere Robinson and Tony Rojas.

The duo discusses what the two linebackers can bring to the team and what they can expect to see out of them this season.

Engle and Ralph also touch on Penn State's offensive line recruiting class, calling it one of the best in the country.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Seth Engle is a football and men's basketball reporter for the Daily Collegian. He is a junior majoring in print and digital journalism.