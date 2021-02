In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder recap the past week in Penn State sports, including more wins by the Penn State women’s hockey team.

Collegian women’s hockey reporter Brooke Steach joins the podcast to talk about the team’s recent success and how it was able to go undefeated at home this season.

The Nittany Lions were most recently ranked at No. 8 in the USCHO Coaches Poll.