This week in The Daily Collegian’s Sports Speak Podcast, co-hosts Tanyon Loose and Spencer Ripchik cover a variety of topics relating to all things Penn State sports.

The two share their favorite headlines from the past week before reacting to Penn State men’s soccer winning the Big Ten Tournament.

They then go on to fill out their own tier list of past and present Big Ten men’s basketball jerseys.

The duo wraps up the episode by breaking down the hot start to the women’s basketball season.

