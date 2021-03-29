Penn State men’s and women’s soccer catching fire ahead of postseason play | Sports Speak Podcast

In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder recap the past week in Penn State sports including wins by both the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The two discuss the women’s team and its nine-game winning streak. The Nittany Lions also recently were crowned Big Ten regular season champions.

Collegian men’s soccer reporter Morgan Boll joins the duo to discuss the men’s soccer team’s winning streak. The team is currently 6-1 overall with its regular season finale set for Wednesday at Maryland.