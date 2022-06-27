 Skip to main content
Penn State lands 4-star safety DaKaari Nelson, gets ‘Success With Honor’ NIL boost | The 1-0 Podcast

This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph react to Penn State football landing another recruit from Alabama in 4-star safety DaKaari Nelson.

Nelson committed just four days after defensive end TJ Parker, another Alabama native, announced his own commitment to the Nittany Lions.

The two then discuss the formation of “Success With Honor,” an NIL collective geared toward Penn State student-athletes, and how it can benefit recruiting going forward.

