Penn State football loses multiple 4-star recruits in one day, should fans panic? | The 1-0 Podcast

In the latest installment of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss how Penn State football lost three 4-star recruiting targets in a half-hour from the class of 2023.

Marcus Stokes, Treyaun Webb and Cam Seldon all announced their commitments to other programs.

Engle and Ralph also touch on how they aren’t completely surprised by those who decommitted and why those recruits may have chosen to play elsewhere.

WATCH MORE