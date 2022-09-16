 Skip to main content
Penn State football has ‘a lot on the line’ in Week 3 matchup against Auburn | The 1-0 Podcast

Leading into the Week 3 matchup against Auburn, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph share their thoughts on the importance of this game for Penn State football’s momentum this season.

The duo also discuss the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, which hasn’t encountered any rush-heavy offenses so far this season. Engle and Ralph then question how Penn State’s defense will fare against one of the “strongest rushing attacks in the country.”

They conclude the episode with their score predictions for this game, each favoring a three-point spread for a Penn State win.

