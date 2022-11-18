 Skip to main content
Penn State can expect to add ‘finishing touches’ to the season against Rutgers | The 1-0 Podcast

With Penn State’s season quickly reaching its end, the Nittany Lions can expect to have a nice wrap up to their play this year. ‘The 1-0 podcast’ co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph both expect the upcoming matchup against Rutgers to be a “blowout” win for the Nittany Lions.

Engle comments that this game against the Scarlet Knights will help the blue and white put some ‘finishing touches’ on the season, helping guide them to a final 10 wins. With a record like this, the duo thinks the team has a shot at a big-time bowl game.

Engle and Ralph also comment on the Nittany Lions’ persistent performance this season, and how, despite typical season struggles, the team continues to get better, and players who have stepped up have excelled in their roles.

