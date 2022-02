New to the Collegian Podcast Network, we have the Collegian Girls Podcast. Hosted by seniors Imani Williams and Violet Zung, the duo reflects on their college experiences and shares advice for underclassmen.

In this first edition, Williams and Zung share their tips on how to have a stress-free semester.

From utilizing a daily planner to scheduling a weekly rest day, these two have everything you need to know on how to make the most of your semester.