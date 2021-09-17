Our thoughts on the White Out and the James Franklin USC rumors | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss the buzz on campus ahead of this year’s White Out against Auburn.
The two also evaluate the Nittany Lions’ winning performance against Ball State, which included a consistent defense and efficient offense.
The duo discusses James Franklin’s potential coaching opportunity at USC and what that would mean for Penn State football.
