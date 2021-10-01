Our thoughts on the Nittany Lions’ preparation ahead of Indiana matchup | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss Penn State’s number 4 AP ranking, the highest the team has been since the 2017 season.

The duo discusses the team’s ability to learn from its mistakes while simultaneously keeping a winning streak. They also comment on the blue and white’s run game against Villanova, and how it left much to be desired.

The two finish out by discussing the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

