You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our thoughts on the Nittany Lions’ preparation ahead of Indiana matchup | Collegian Football Podcast

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State football

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss Penn State’s number 4 AP ranking, the highest the team has been since the 2017 season.

The duo discusses the team’s ability to learn from its mistakes while simultaneously keeping a winning streak. They also comment on the blue and white’s run game against Villanova, and how it left much to be desired.

The two finish out by discussing the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags