Our thoughts on the Nittany Lions’ performance ahead of Iowa matchup | Collegian Football Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder discuss their anticipation for this week's matchup of No. 4 Penn State and No. 3 Iowa.

The duo discusses the Nittany Lions' consistent defense and improved offense, as well as its turnaround performance this year with a 5-0 record. They also comment on Sean Clifford’s increased confidence and performance throughout the season.

The two finish out by discussing Iowa’s strengths along with the blue and white’s points for improvement.

