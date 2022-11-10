Our thoughts on Thanksgiving and what we enjoy most about it | Been There, Done That

In preparation for the upcoming holiday break, ‘Been There, Done That’ co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft talk in more detail about the food-centric holiday, Thanksgiving.
The duo cover everything from their favorite Thanksgiving foods, their memories associated with the fall holiday and family traditions they participate in this time of year.
Pellis and Sauerhaft finish off by asking each other some fun, Thanksgiving-themed trivia to get themselves in the spirit for the holiday.
