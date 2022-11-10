 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our thoughts on Thanksgiving and what we enjoy most about it | Been There, Done That

Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State

In preparation for the upcoming holiday break, ‘Been There, Done That’ co-hosts Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft talk in more detail about the food-centric holiday, Thanksgiving.

The duo cover everything from their favorite Thanksgiving foods, their memories associated with the fall holiday and family traditions they participate in this time of year.

Pellis and Sauerhaft finish off by asking each other some fun, Thanksgiving-themed trivia to get themselves in the spirit for the holiday.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags