Our thoughts on Penn State’s Purdue performance and expectations for Ohio home opener | The 1-0 Podcast

In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph take time to review Penn State’s performance at Purdue, as well as provide expectations for the home opener against Ohio.

Engle explains that what stood out most to him in the Nittany Lions against the Boilermakers was their ability to fight back and win, as well as the depth in their defense. Ralph adds on this by commending Penn State for coming back from playing “not great football.”

The duo closes out by giving predictions for Ohio. Engle and Ralph don’t believe this game should be overthought, as they don’t believe Ohio’s offense will be able to break Penn State’s defense. They also provide their score predictions for the upcoming game.

