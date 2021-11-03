Our thoughts on Penn State football's loss to Ohio State and difficult mobile apps | Wrap Around

The Daily Collegian introduces its newest podcast this week, Wrap Around. Co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take a comical approach to all things Penn State news.

In the debut episode, the duo discusses Penn State football’s loss to Ohio State and what that means for the remaining season. They also discuss their predictions for the Nittany Lions’ upcoming matchups.

They also debate which Penn State mobile app is their least favorite and which are the least user friendly.

