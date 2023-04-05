Our rankings on the best spots to eat in State College | Been There, Done That Podcast

Sarah Pellis and Lindsey Sauerhaft are back for another episode of “Been There, Done That,” with this episode being their food edition.

The duo list their top three places to eat in State College and why they think they’re the best.

Among mentions on the list include Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Roots Natural Kitchen and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill. Watch further to see what made the top of their lists.

WATCH MORE