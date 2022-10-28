Our predictions heading into facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend at home | The 1-0 Podcast

With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions.

The pair assesses Ohio State’s season performance up to this point and qualifies what Penn State will need to do to hold off Ohio State this Saturday.

Ralph and Engle give their score predictions and final remarks about the upcoming game.

WATCH MORE