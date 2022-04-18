 Skip to main content
Our picks for the easiest gen-ed classes at Penn State | Collegian Girls Podcast

In the seventh installment of the Collegian Girls Podcast, co-hosts Imani Williams and Violet Zung talk through their picks for the easiest gen eds to take at Penn State.

Their picks cover all sections of gen eds, and include subjects ranging from astronomy to philosophy.

Williams and Zung also both attended Penn State Abington their first two years, so they offered perspective as to which courses are offered across the Penn State commonwealth.

